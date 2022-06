Pressly earned the save Tuesday after tossing a perfect ninth inning and striking out two in the 4-1 win over the Mariners.

Pressly was asked to protect a 4-1 lead in top of the ninth, making quick work of the Mariners while recording two strikeouts in a perfect frame. The save was his 11th of the year and he has now converted eight straight opportunities. Pressly now owns a 3.07 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 14.2 innings in 16 appearances this season.