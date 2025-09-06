Arrighetti (elbow) said Saturday that he will miss the remainder of the regular season, but his UCL is intact, and he won't require surgery, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Arrighetti is dealing with right elbow inflammation, and he hopes to resume throwing once the swelling subsides. The diagnosis comes as good news for the right-hander, who landed on the 15-day injured listed earlier this week. Both Arrighetti and the Astros remain hopeful he can return to the mound at some point in the postseason should Houston make the playoffs.