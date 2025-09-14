Diaz went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored during Houston's 6-2 win over Atlanta on Saturday.

Diaz gave the Astros a four-run lead in the third inning, when he grounded into a fielder's choice that brought Carlos Correa home. Saturday marked Diaz's eighth three-hit game of the season, two of which have come over his last four games. He has gone 13-for-40 (.325) with five doubles, five runs scored, one home run and nine RBI in 11 games since Sept. 1.