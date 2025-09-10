Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a double Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Alvarez continued his tear at the plate, as he tallied at least three hits for the fourth time in his last six starts. He has five extra-base hits, five RBI and four runs scored in that span. In 13 games since returning from a hand injury, Alvarez has hit an impressive .444 with three homers, nine RBI and eight runs scored.