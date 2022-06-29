Alvarez is being evaluated for a concussion after exiting Wednesday's game against the Mets, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 25-year-old was involved in a collision in left field Wednesday and was struck in the face by Jeremy Pena's arm. Alvarez remained down for several minutes after the incident but was able to walk to the cart that took him off the field. He'll travel with the team back to Houston, but his availability for the weekend series against the Yankees will depend on whether he's ultimately diagnosed with a concussion.