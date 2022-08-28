Alvarez is dealing with left hand soreness and is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Though it was a right hand injury that resulted in the 25-year-old that landed him on the injured list ahead of the All-Star break, Alvarez's other hand is now presenting complications. According to McTaggart, manager Dusty Baker expects Alvarez to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers following Monday's off day, but it's unclear if the All-Star slugger will be able to quickly recapture the form he displayed in the first half. Since the start of August, Alvarez has produced only four extra-base hits and is batting just .234.