Astros manager Joe Espada said that Alvarez (hand) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Sugar Land, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez took eight at-bats in live batting practice Saturday at the Astros' spring training complex in Florida and came out of the workout without any setbacks, prompting the organization to sign off on his return to game action for the first time since he landed on the injured list back on May 5. Espada said that Alvarez will serve as Sugar Land's designated hitter Tuesday, and given the length of his absence, the 28-year-old will likely need to get in multiple games' worth of at-bats in the minors before the Astros bring him back from the 60-day IL. Jose Altuve has been seeing most of the starts at DH for Houston of late, but he would likely shift back to second base once Alvarez is deemed ready to rejoin the big club.