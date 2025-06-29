GM Dana Brown said Sunday that there's a chance Alvarez (hand) joins the Astros for next weekend's series against the Dodgers, though Brown added that is "not the most likely scenario," Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez is ramping up his swing work recently and will report to the Astros' spring facility in Florida this week to face live pitching, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. The veteran slugger appears to be closing in on his return from the injured list, with next weekend's three-game series in Los Angeles being an unlikely best-case scenario for his activation.