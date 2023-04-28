Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Alvarez (neck) is doing better and currently participating in pregame activities, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

When asked if Alvarez was available off the bench for Friday's game against the Phillies, Baker wouldn't say, claiming that the Phillies "might be listening." Alvarez is missing his fourth consecutive contest with the tightness in his neck, but it's obviously a positive sign that the slugger is participating in warmups. Assuming there are no trip ups, there's a good chance he's back in the lineup for Houston by the end of the weekend.