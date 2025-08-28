Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Getting day off Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarez is out of the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Rockies, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alvarez started in both of the past two days upon his return from the 60-day injured list, but he will get a breather for Thursday's matinee. Jose Altuve will occupy the designated-hitter spot and Mauricio Dubon will cover left field in the rubber match.
