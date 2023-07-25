Alvarez (oblique) will not be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Monday that it's possible Alvarez would return to action Tuesday or Wednesday, but we can now cross the first day off that list. The slugger has been on the shelf early June due to a right oblique strain. Houston is idle Thursday, leaving Alvarez with potentially four games to play in this week if he returns Wednesday.