Astros manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that Alvarez (knees) has not yet been cleared for on-field work at spring training, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Baker suggested that Alvarez was being held out of workouts in a pre-planned arrangement as he recovers from the arthroscopic procedures he required on both of his knees in August, so the 23-year-old isn't believed to be dealing with any sort of setback. The Astros will likely ramp Alvarez slowly throughout the spring with the goal of having him ready to serve as the club's everyday designated hitter when Opening Day arrives. Alvarez made just nine plate appearances in 2020 before being shut down with the dual knee injury.