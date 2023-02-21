Alvarez is not swinging a bat due to left hand soreness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
You might recall that Alvarez dealt with lingering soreness in both hands off and on last season, even being placed on the injured list at one point late in the year (that injury was deemed right hand inflammation). It's discouraging to hear that his hand is already bothering him again, although Alvarez expects to resume swinging a bat in a couple days.
