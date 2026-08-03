Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Records three doubles vs. Texas

Alvarez went 4-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Alvarez turned in his second four-hit game of the season and recorded his first three-extra-base-hit performance of 2026. His third double came in the seventh inning and drove in two runs to extend Houston's lead. The superstar slugger has now reached base safely in 18 consecutive games and continues to put together an outstanding campaign. Through 111 contests, Alvarez is slashing .330/.442/.650 with 35 home runs, 24 doubles, 84 RBI, 77 runs scored and one stolen base.