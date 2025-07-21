Alvarez (hand) was cleared to begin hitting off slow toss Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez was given the green light to resume swinging a bat Friday and took another step in the right direction Monday by swinging against slow toss. He's expected to take some cuts again Tuesday, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. The team has yet to provide an exact timetable for Alvarez's return, but it seems the slugger will continue to make his way through a hitting progression and could return at some point during the current road trip in the DH slot if all goes according to plan.