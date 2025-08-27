Alvarez went 0-for-2 with two walks Tuesday against the Rockies.

Alvarez made his long-awaited return from the injured list Tuesday, marking his first time in the lineup since April 28. After primarily serving as the designated hitter before his injury, Alvarez started in left field and hit fourth Tuesday. Alvarez went 7-for-15 on a rehab assignment, so rust may not be a significant issue early in his return.