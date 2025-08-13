Alvarez (hand) will take live batting practice this weekend, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It will be the first time Alvarez has faced live pitching since he suffered a setback with his fractured right hand more than a month ago. If things go well for Alvarez this weekend, he should be cleared for a rehab assignment soon. A return before the end of August is possible. Alvarez has been sidelined since early May.