Athletics' Aaron Brooks: Making final case for rotation
Brooks and Chris Bassitt are viewed as the main candidates for the final available spot in Oakland's rotation, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
Brooks is slated to start Oakland's exhibition finale Tuesday in the Bay Bridge series game against San Francisco, giving him one last chance to stake his claim to the rotation spot. Perhaps just as notable as Brooks' spring numbers (6.00 ERA, 9:4 K:BB in nine innings) is the fact that he has no minor-league options remaining, while Bassitt still has one. That might be enough to give Brooks the edge in the job battle so long as he doesn't implode Tuesday.
