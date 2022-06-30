Martinez was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas and will start Thursday versus the Mariners, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Martinez will toe the rubber Thursday against Seattle, making his second career major-league start. He last pitched for the big league club May 10, tossing 5.1 scoreless frames against the Tigers while allowing four hits and striking out three. The 25-year-old will look to repeat his success from that outing when he takes on a division rival in the series opener.