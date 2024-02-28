Diaz was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Giants due to left hip soreness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Diaz had been slated to play third base against the Giants, but now those duties will fall to Jordan Diaz. Consider Diaz day-to-day for the time being.
