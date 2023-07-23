Pruitt (2-6) got the win against the Astros on Saturday, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

The right-hander needed a scant four pitches to record a pair of outs and close out the sixth inning. Pruitt has endured a bit of a rollercoaster season, and he's exemplified the inconsistency by allowing six combined runs in two appearances while tossing scoreless efforts in seven other outings since June 29. He's also garnered just two wins and two holds across 28 appearances, but his 3.96 ERA and 1.21 WHIP are certainly respectable from a fantasy perspective.