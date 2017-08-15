Play

Wahl (shoulder) underwent successful surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports Monday.

Wahl is officially done for the season, and given the severity of this surgery, it's unclear if he will be ready to go come spring training. He pitched in just seven games for Oakland and allowed four runs on eight hits and four walks with eight strikeouts over 7.2 innings.

