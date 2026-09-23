Basso allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over two-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Tuesday.

For the second start in a row, Basso couldn't escape the third inning. He's given up nine runs over his last 4.2 frames, though the Athletics' late comeback spared him from another loss. Basso has a 5.36 ERA 1.60 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB through 42 innings over 25 games (seven starts) in the majors this season. Basso is tentatively lined up for one more start this year, which would be at home versus the Astros, a matchup fantasy managers will definitely want to avoid.