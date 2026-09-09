Basso didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jays, allowing three hits and two walks over four scoreless innings. He struck out four.

In his longest outing of the season, Basso fired 41 of 68 pitches for strikes as he got the combined shutout going. The southpaw appears to be getting stretched out to fill the fifth starter role for the A's, and over three September appearances he's dialed up a 1.93 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB in 9.1 innings. Basso will look to last long enough to qualify for a win in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come on the road next week in Tampa Bay.