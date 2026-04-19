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Rookier (oblique) has resumed taking part in light baseball activities, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran slugger landed on the shelf April 10 due to an oblique strain, and he was shut down from baseball activities for a little more than a week. Rooker will travel with the Athletics on their road trip this week as he continues to ramp up his activity level.

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