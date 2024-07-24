Rooker went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Astros.

Rooker kicked off the scoring with a first inning two-run shot to left center and the Athletics never looked back from there. He now has five homers and 13 RBI over his last seven games, and he tied his career high in RBI with Tuesday night's blast. The 29-Rooker is now slashing .291/.370/.578 with 23 homers, 69 RBI, 48 runs, six steals and a 39:115 BB:K in 365 plate appearances this year. The 29-year-old is in the midst of a career year, though the one outlier is his strikeout rate sits at 31.5 percent.