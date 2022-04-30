Pinder isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians.
Pinder went 3-for-8 with a solo home run and four strikeouts over his last two appearances after returning from an eight-game absence. Tony Kemp will shift to left field while Nick Allen starts at second base.
