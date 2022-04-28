Pinder went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 1-0 victory versus the Athletics on Wednesday.
Pinder was out nine days while on the COVID-19 injured list. but he showed no rust upon his return. The veteran outfielder swatted a solo homer to left field to lead off the game, and that run stood up for the entirety of the contest as Oakland pulled out a 1-0 win. Pinder extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he is slashing .316/.316/.474 with three RBI and a stolen base.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Reinstated from COVID-19 IL•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Lands on COVID-19 injured list•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Comes through as pinch hitter•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Not starting Friday•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Plates pair in Tuesday's loss•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Swats second homer•