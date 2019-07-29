Pinder went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, a walk and a run in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Pinder enjoyed a solid day at the plate while playing both corner outfield spots during the contest. The utility man's timely double was only his second extra-base hit across 45 plate appearances in July, a month during which he's limped to a .195 average.

More News
Our Latest Stories