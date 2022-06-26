Pinder will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Royals, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After sitting out Friday and Saturday, Pinder will check back into the starting nine for the series finale, entering the outfield in place of a resting Ramon Laureano. Though Pinder has the ability to play either corner-infield spot as well as multiple infield positions, he doesn't look like he'll be in store for anything more than a part-time role while he's holding down a middling .239/.266/.375 slash line on the season.