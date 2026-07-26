Athletics' Colby Thomas: Back in starting nine

Thomas (wrist) will start in right field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Thomas suffered an injury scare Monday, when he was lifted early in the Athletics' 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks after being struck in the left wrist by a pitch. He was fortunate to avoid any structural damage, but he dealt with a painful bruise that kept him on the bench for the ensuing four contests. Thomas is back in the starting nine Sunday against Twins southpaw Connor Prielipp and should continue to hold down the short side of a platoon in the Athletics outfield.