Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Phillies' Colby Thomas: Heads to Phillies

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Phillies acquired Thomas from the Athletics on Monday in exchange for right-hander Seth Johnson.

Thomas owns a .628 OPS with 10 home runs and a 34 percent strikeout rate in 253 big-league plate appearances. The 25-year-old was one of the Athletics' better prospects not long ago, and he's a career .285/.360/.546 hitter in the minors who is under team control through 2031, making him an interesting flier for Philadelphia. Thomas will likely report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley initially, but the right-handed hitter could get some chances with the Phillies versus left-handed pitching down the stretch.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!