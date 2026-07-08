Athletics' Colby Thomas: Fading back into platoon role

Thomas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Thomas made six consecutive starts in the corner outfield from June 27 through last Friday, but he now finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games. All three of those absences have come against right-handed pitching, as Thomas looks like he'll have to settle for a short-side platoon role with Carlos Cortes having heated back up at the plate and earned himself more opportunities versus righties at Thomas' expense.