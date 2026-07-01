Athletics' Colby Thomas: Goes yard again

Thomas went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Thomas continued his recent success at the plate with his seventh-inning blast. He has homered in consecutive contests and has gone 5-for-12 over his last four games while seeing some steady playing time while the Athletics are missing Tyler Soderstrom (hip) and Brent Rooker (knee) from the outfield mix. Thomas is batting .238 with a .687 OPS, four homers, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored, two doubles and a stolen base over 85 plate appearances this season.