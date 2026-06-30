Athletics' Colby Thomas: Drawing third straight start

Thomas will start in left field and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Dodgers.

The right-handed-hitting Thomas will stick in the lineup for a third straight game while the Athletics face another lefty starter (Eric Lauer), but the 25-year-old could begin to get more looks versus right-handed pitching, too. The Athletics deactivated Tyler Soderstrom (hip) and Jacob Wilson (thumb) on Monday, with the two joining Brent Rooker (knee) and Zack Gelof (hand) on a growing injured list. Thomas could end up serving as the primary replacement in left field for Soderstrom, though the Athletics might prefer to give Carlos Cortes another look in a strong-side platoon run.