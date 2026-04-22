Athletics' Colby Thomas: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics recalled Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Thomas has slashed .309/.397/.574 with five home runs over his first 17 contests with Las Vegas this season. The 25-year-old could see some reps in the outfield and/or at designated hitter while Denzel Clarke (foot) and Brent Rooker (oblique) are shelved.
More News
-
Athletics' Colby Thomas: Misses out on Opening Day roster•
-
Athletics' Colby Thomas: Drives second spring homer•
-
Athletics' Colby Thomas: Ready to play outfield•
-
Athletics' Colby Thomas: Managing elbow issue•
-
Athletics' Colby Thomas: Goes yard in romp•
-
Athletics' Colby Thomas: Swats fourth homer•