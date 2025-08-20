default-cbs-image
Thomas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Despite recording at least one hit in his last five games while going 8-for-18 overall with two home runs and a stolen base, Thomas hasn't been able to break through in an everyday role in the Athletics outfield. He'll be on the bench for the Athletics' third straight matchup versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Bailey Ober) and looks to be stuck in the short side of a platoon in right field with the left-handed-hitting JJ Bleday.

