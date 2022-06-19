Pache will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Royals, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After starting in two of the Athletics' previous three games when the team opposed left-handed pitchers, Pache will stick in the lineup Sunday with Kansas City bringing a right-hander (Brady Singer) to the hill. Pache and Luis Barrera look set to battle for one spot in Oakland's regular lineup versus right-handed pitching, as Ramon Laureano and Seth Brown appear locked in as the Athletics' other two primary outfielders.