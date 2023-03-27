Jimenez, Trevor May and Jeurys Familia could all be used in closer situations this season, Athletics manager Mark Kotsay told Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday.

JImenez led the team with 11 saves last season, but his year ended with a shoulder injury and he's had velocity issues this spring. The 29-year-old could emerge as the team's best option if he's able to regain his velocity, but for now he's a mediocre reliever in a committee situation on a bad team.