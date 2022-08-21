Jimenez, who pushed his season record to 3-4 with two scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout in an extra-inning win over the Mariners on Saturday, has an unblemished ERA and 10.1 K/9 across the 10.2 innings covering his last nine appearances.

The scoreless streak stretches all the way back to June 11, three appearances prior to Jimenez's extended stay on the injured list due to a shoulder strain. The rookie has whittled his ERA and WHIP down to 3.31 and 1.16, respectively, over that span, after they'd ballooned to 4.91 and 1.32 following a rough outing against the Guardians on June 10. Save opportunities are hard to come by in Oakland this season, but Jimenez has made good use of his chances by going 11-for-13 in that category and also recording three holds in addition to his trio of victories.