Jimenez (shoulder) allowed an earned run on three hits and a walk over 1.1 innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Salt Lake on Sunday. He struck out one.

Jimenez took the hill for his second rehab appearance and worked up to 30 pitches, nearly doubling his volume from his 16-pitch outing Thursday. As in that appearance, Jimenez surrendered an earned run, but the fact he was able to up his workload with just two days' rest is encouraging. The right-hander likely still has plenty of rust to knock off due to his long layoff, so he appears slated for additional appearances with the Aviators in coming days.