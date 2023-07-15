Jimenez (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Saturday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Oakland's Opening Day closer, Jimenez had his season interrupted early on by a right shoulder strain. After a fairly long shutdown period, Jimenez began ramping up and now appears to be on the verge of embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment. He's no sure thing to return to the closer role, but it's possible he could end up back in the ninth if the A's trade other bullpen arms but hold on to Jimenez, who is not arbitration eligible until 2025.