The Athletics placed Jimenez on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right shoulder strain, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The injury is a tough break for the rookie reliever, who has emerged as Oakland's closer this season with 11 saves in 13 opportunities. As a result of his placement on the IL, Jimenez won't be eligible to return until July 4, and it's possible his absence lingers beyond that if he isn't cleared to resume throwing within the next few days. While Jimenez is on the shelf, A.J. Puk, Domingo Acevedo and Zach Jackson represent potential candidates to pick up saves.