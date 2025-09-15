Ginn (calf) has been cleared to start Thursday's game against the Red Sox in Boston, MLB.com reports.

During his most recent start in Friday's 3-0 win over the Reds, Ginn struck out six batters and allowed no runs on two hits and four walks before being pulled with one out in the fifth inning after experiencing right calf cramping. The right-hander has apparently responded well to treatment over the last two days and won't have to miss a turn through the rotation. Since being reinstated from the injured list June 16, Ginn has gone 2-4 with a 4.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 70:21 K:BB in 63 innings over 17 appearances (10 starts).