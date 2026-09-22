The Athletics transferred Ginn (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

In a pair of corresponding moves Tuesday, the Athletics reinstated Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (groin) from the 60-day injured list and placed Max Muncy (knee) on the 10-day injured list. Ginn faced the possibility of returning at the end of the 2026 season, but he was behind schedule in his recovery program, which inevitably led to his season concluding early. The starting pitcher landed on the 15-day injured list at the beginning of September due to a right elbow impingement.