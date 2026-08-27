Ginn (9-8) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings to earn the win over the Twins on Wednesday.

Ginn got off to a rocky start, allowing three runs over the first inning, but the Athletics' surge on offense in the sixth put him in line for the win. It's been a middling month for Ginn, who has allowed 17 runs (15 earned) over 29 innings across his five starts this month, with this outing being his first win in that span. For the season, he's at a 3.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 121:57 K:BB through 138.1 innings over 27 games (24 starts). He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the Rangers.