Ginn (elbow) is behind schedule in his recovery program and could miss the rest of the 2026 season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ginn landed on the 15-day injured list this past Saturday due to right elbow impingement. Given the slow progress in his recovery, coupled with the Athletics being eliminated from playoff contention, the 27-year-old right-hander is trending toward not toeing the rubber for the rest of the 2026 campaign. If that's the case, then Ginn would finish the 2026 regular season with a 9-8 record across 27 games (24 starts) with a 3.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 121:57 K:BB over 138.1 innings.