The Athletics placed Ginn on the 15-day injured list Saturday due a right elbow impingement.

Ginn last pitched Aug. 26 and had his following start scratched due to what was initially described as fatigue and soreness. The A's provided more clarity about the injury Saturday, and Ginn's move to the IL means he's not eligible to return until Sept. 20. Given the nature of the injury and the fact the A's aren't in playoff contention, it's possible that Ginn's 2026 campaign has come to an end, but the team is "leaving the door open" for him to make one more start this season, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.