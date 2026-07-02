Athletics' J.T. Ginn: Walks five in win

Ginn (7-4) allowed one run on three hits and five walks while striking out four over six innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Ginn's control wasn't great, but he limited the damage to a Freddie Freeman solo home run in the third inning. This was Ginn's fourth win in his last five outings, a span in which he's allowed 14 runs (12 earned) over 29 innings. On the year, he has a 3.04 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 82:41 K:BB over 94.2 innings through 19 appearances (16 starts). While he's allowing a few too many baserunners to be truly dominant, he's getting timely outs to avoid too much damage. Ginn will look to keep rolling on the road versus the Tigers next week.