Lopez is dealing with left forearm tightness following Sunday's 11-4 loss to the Mariners, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Lopez was tagged with nine runs on six hits and six walks, while striking out two batters over two innings against Seattle. The left-hander had given up 10 total runs (nine earned) over his last seven starts prior to Sunday's contest, so it seems to make sense that he wasn't operating at 100 percent versus the Mariners. Manager Mark Kotsay said that Lopez will be reevaluated Monday, but considering the early diagnosis, there's some concern over the left-hander's availability moving forward.